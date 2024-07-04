Left Menu

Six Arrested in Deadly Hathras Stampede

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested six sevadars, including two women, in connection with a deadly stampede in Hathras that claimed 121 lives. The main accused is still at large, and a reward and non-bailable warrant will be issued for his capture. The investigation is ongoing.

The Uttar Pradesh police announced the arrest of six 'sevadars', including two women, in connection with the tragic Hathras stampede that resulted in 121 fatalities.

A senior officer confirmed that while the main accused remains at large, preacher Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba will be questioned if necessary.

Inspector General of Police (Aligarh Range) Shalabh Mathur stated that those arrested had worked as volunteers at the 'satsang'. Authorities plan to announce a Rs 1 lakh reward and issue a non-bailable warrant against the primary suspect, Devprakash Madhukar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

