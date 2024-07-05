Left Menu

Tragic Family Drowning in Chhattisgarh: Suspected Toxic Gas Inhalation in Well

A man and his daughter were among four family members who drowned in a well in Chhattisgarh's Korba district due to suspected inhalation of poisonous gas. The incident follows a similar tragedy in Janjgir-Champa district. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:03 IST
Tragic Family Drowning in Chhattisgarh: Suspected Toxic Gas Inhalation in Well
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his 16-year-old daughter were among four family members who tragically drowned in a well, likely due to inhalation of poisonous gas, in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Friday, police reported.

The heart-wrenching incident took place in Jurali village within the Katghora police station jurisdiction. It comes just hours after a similar occurrence in the Janjgir-Champa district, where five people, including a man and his two sons, succumbed to suspected toxic gas inhalation.

According to Korba Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari, Jahru Patel (60), his daughter Sapina, and two other family members, Shivcharan Patel (45) and Manbodh Patel (57), lost their lives. Jahru fell into the well while working on his farm around 1 pm, prompting his daughter to attempt a rescue. When neither emerged, two additional family members entered the well and subsequently fell unconscious.

Local police and state disaster response force (SDRF) personnel were promptly alerted and are currently working to retrieve the bodies. 'Prima facie, it appears that there was some toxic gas inside the well that caused the victims to suffocate and drown. However, the exact cause of death will be known after investigation,' Tiwari said.

In response to the tragic incident, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed profound grief and directed the district collector to offer financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of each of the deceased in Korba.

This incident mirrors another earlier in the day in the neighboring Janjgir-Champa district, which saw five fatalities under similar harrowing circumstances.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024