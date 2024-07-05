Left Menu

Gujarat ATS Cracks Down on International Drug Syndicate

The Gujarat ATS apprehended Afghan national Mohammad Yasin Miya Sahib, involved in smuggling heroin to Delhi. The operation revealed a drug cartel with Nigerian and Afghan ties. Sahib had been residing in India on an expired visa and applied for refugee status. The raid follows a history of drug seizures linked to Pakistan-based associates.

05-07-2024
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has made a significant breakthrough in the fight against international drug trafficking. An Afghan national connected to a global drug syndicate has been detained, an official revealed on Friday.

On Thursday, ATS operatives conducted a high-stakes raid in Delhi's Bhogal area, arresting Mohammad Yasin Miya Sahib, 27, and confiscating 460 grams of heroin valued at Rs 2.5 crore. This follows a detailed investigation into an earlier seizure of 8 kg heroin that had been smuggled into India via the sea route in September 2023.

The investigation unveiled a nexus involving Nigerian and Afghan nationals. Sahib, originally from Jalalabad, Afghanistan, admitted to acquiring and distributing heroin in India. His visa had lapsed, prompting an application for refugee status. This arrest is part of broader efforts to dismantle drug networks associated with Pakistan-based traffickers.

