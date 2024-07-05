Gaza Ceasefire: New Momentum Amid Revised Hamas Proposal
Efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza are intensifying as Hamas revises its proposal and Israel re-engages in stalled negotiations. High-level talks and international mediation signal a possible breakthrough, with significant implications for the region. Both sides show cautious optimism, despite the complex humanitarian crisis unfolding.
Efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza are gaining traction as Hamas presents a revised proposal, prompting Israel to resume stalled negotiations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed U.S. President Joe Biden about the renewed efforts.
An Israeli official, speaking anonymously, noted a real possibility of an agreement, marking a significant shift from past stances. Hamas' latest proposal could pave the way for a framework agreement, easing previous preconditions for a permanent ceasefire.
U.S. President Biden welcomed Netanyahu's decision to re-engage in talks, aiming to finalize a deal. The ongoing conflict has resulted in thousands of casualties and displacement, highlighting the urgent need for a resolution.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- ceasefire
- Hamas
- Israel
- negotiations
- hostage release
- Netanyahu
- Biden
- Hezbollah
- peace talks
ALSO READ
White House Criticizes Netanyahu Amid Gaza War Tensions
Diplomatic Tensions: Netanyahu's Advisers Meet Blinken Amid Gaza War
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Netanyahu's Aides Meet Sullivan Amid U.S.-Israel Tensions
Antony Blinken's Crucial Talks on Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release
White House Rebuts Netanyahu's Claim on U.S. Weapon Supply