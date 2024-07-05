Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire: New Momentum Amid Revised Hamas Proposal

Efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza are intensifying as Hamas revises its proposal and Israel re-engages in stalled negotiations. High-level talks and international mediation signal a possible breakthrough, with significant implications for the region. Both sides show cautious optimism, despite the complex humanitarian crisis unfolding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:36 IST
Gaza Ceasefire: New Momentum Amid Revised Hamas Proposal
AI Generated Representative Image

Efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza are gaining traction as Hamas presents a revised proposal, prompting Israel to resume stalled negotiations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed U.S. President Joe Biden about the renewed efforts.

An Israeli official, speaking anonymously, noted a real possibility of an agreement, marking a significant shift from past stances. Hamas' latest proposal could pave the way for a framework agreement, easing previous preconditions for a permanent ceasefire.

U.S. President Biden welcomed Netanyahu's decision to re-engage in talks, aiming to finalize a deal. The ongoing conflict has resulted in thousands of casualties and displacement, highlighting the urgent need for a resolution.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024