Gaza Ceasefire: New Momentum Amid Revised Hamas Proposal

Efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza are gaining traction as Hamas presents a revised proposal, prompting Israel to resume stalled negotiations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed U.S. President Joe Biden about the renewed efforts.

An Israeli official, speaking anonymously, noted a real possibility of an agreement, marking a significant shift from past stances. Hamas' latest proposal could pave the way for a framework agreement, easing previous preconditions for a permanent ceasefire.

U.S. President Biden welcomed Netanyahu's decision to re-engage in talks, aiming to finalize a deal. The ongoing conflict has resulted in thousands of casualties and displacement, highlighting the urgent need for a resolution.