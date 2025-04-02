Netanyahu's Controversial Hungary Visit Amid ICC Warrants
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Hungary amid an ICC arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in Gaza. Hungary refuses to act on the warrant, signaling political tensions. Netanyahu's visit includes meeting Hungarian Prime Minister Orban and attending a Holocaust memorial. The visit sparks international legal and political debates.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has initiated a four-day visit to Hungary, despite facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes in Gaza. Hungary, obligated to arrest under ICC membership rules, openly refuses to comply with the warrant.
Netanyahu, embroiled in domestic political challenges concerning possible links between Qatar and key aides, has labeled the accusations as 'fake news.' A Hungarian ceremony is planned in his honor, marking his second foreign involvement since the ICC issued its November arrest warrant.
The visit, orchestrated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban immediately following the ICC's warrant, raises further political intrigue, especially amid continued Israeli operations in Gaza. This contentious trip underscores global tension over ICC legitimacy and international law application.
(With inputs from agencies.)
