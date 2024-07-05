Left Menu

Hamas Agrees to Ceasefire: Hezbollah Welcomes Move Amid Renewed Negotiations

Hamas has informed Hezbollah of its agreement to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Hezbollah's leader welcomed the step at a meeting in Beirut. They discussed the latest developments and potential agreements aimed at ending hostilities. If a Gaza ceasefire is agreed, Hezbollah pledged to cease fire simultaneously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:52 IST
The Palestinian militant group Hamas has informed its ally Hezbollah about its agreement to a proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to sources on Friday. The leader of Hezbollah hailed this move.

In a meeting held in Beirut, a Hamas delegation led by the group's deputy leader Khalil Al-Hayya briefed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the latest developments. The sources disclosed that earlier, Iran-backed Hezbollah had mentioned that Nasrallah and Hayya discussed ongoing negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hezbollah and Israel have been involved in hostilities for nearly nine months, raising fears of a full-scale war. A Hezbollah official told Reuters that they would align their ceasefire with any Gaza agreement, indicating a potential end to hostilities.

