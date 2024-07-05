Left Menu

NATO Prepares Ukraine for Alliance Membership

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that NATO is assisting Ukraine in preparation for joining the military alliance. He emphasized the efforts to strengthen Ukraine and discussed increased air defense and ammunition support from NATO countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:01 IST
NATO Prepares Ukraine for Alliance Membership
AI Generated Representative Image

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed on Friday that NATO is actively aiding Ukraine in its preparatory steps towards joining the military alliance. His comments came ahead of a crucial summit meeting scheduled for next week.

'All the work we are doing is to make Ukraine stronger and better prepared to join our alliance,' Stoltenberg stated during a press conference previewing the upcoming NATO summit. He further projected that NATO allies would enhance their support by providing more air defense systems and ammunition to Ukraine.

This development highlights NATO's commitment to fortifying Ukraine amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024