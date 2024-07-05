NATO Prepares Ukraine for Alliance Membership

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed on Friday that NATO is actively aiding Ukraine in its preparatory steps towards joining the military alliance. His comments came ahead of a crucial summit meeting scheduled for next week.

'All the work we are doing is to make Ukraine stronger and better prepared to join our alliance,' Stoltenberg stated during a press conference previewing the upcoming NATO summit. He further projected that NATO allies would enhance their support by providing more air defense systems and ammunition to Ukraine.

This development highlights NATO's commitment to fortifying Ukraine amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.