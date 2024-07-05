NATO Prepares Ukraine for Alliance Membership
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that NATO is assisting Ukraine in preparation for joining the military alliance. He emphasized the efforts to strengthen Ukraine and discussed increased air defense and ammunition support from NATO countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:01 IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed on Friday that NATO is actively aiding Ukraine in its preparatory steps towards joining the military alliance. His comments came ahead of a crucial summit meeting scheduled for next week.
'All the work we are doing is to make Ukraine stronger and better prepared to join our alliance,' Stoltenberg stated during a press conference previewing the upcoming NATO summit. He further projected that NATO allies would enhance their support by providing more air defense systems and ammunition to Ukraine.
This development highlights NATO's commitment to fortifying Ukraine amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Ukraine
- Stoltenberg
- summit
- alliance
- military
- air defense
- ammunition
- support
- geopolitics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Russia-North Korea agreement states they would provide each other immediate military assistance in event of war, reports AP.
Russia and North Korea Forge Strongest Alliance Since Cold War
Israeli military declares support for government war aims after spokesman's comments stir controversy
North Korea and Russia Forge Military Pact Amid Rising Tensions
Kim Jong Un and Putin Forge Strategic Alliance with New Defense Pact