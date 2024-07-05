High Court Grants Bail to Policeman Jailed for 18 Years
The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has granted bail to Bansi Lal, a policeman who was imprisoned for 18 years for allegedly killing an innocent man and declaring him a terrorist. The delayed trial case was finally addressed, with the court ordering his immediate release on bail.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has granted bail to a policeman, Bansi Lal, who was held in custody for nearly 18 years. Lal was accused of killing an innocent man in 2006 and labelling him a terrorist.
Justice Atul Sreedharan passed the order on July 3, citing a violation of Article 21, attributable to an excessively delayed trial. The judge highlighted that only 28 out of 72 witnesses had been examined over the past 17 years.
Lal, who had mostly remained in judicial custody, was ordered to be released immediately upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and an equivalent surety. The decision underscores significant concerns about timely justice within the legal system.
ALSO READ
Karnataka to become USD 1 trillion economy by 2032: Siddaramaiah aims to achieve industrial growth rate of 15-16 pc
Canada lists Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorist entity
Katie Ledecky and Thomas Heilman Shine at U.S. Olympic Trials
Iran Slams Canada's Terrorist Listing of Revolutionary Guards
Journey from Los Angeles to Treason Trial in Russia