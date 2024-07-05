High Court Grants Bail to Policeman Jailed for 18 Years

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has granted bail to a policeman, Bansi Lal, who was held in custody for nearly 18 years. Lal was accused of killing an innocent man in 2006 and labelling him a terrorist.

Justice Atul Sreedharan passed the order on July 3, citing a violation of Article 21, attributable to an excessively delayed trial. The judge highlighted that only 28 out of 72 witnesses had been examined over the past 17 years.

Lal, who had mostly remained in judicial custody, was ordered to be released immediately upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and an equivalent surety. The decision underscores significant concerns about timely justice within the legal system.