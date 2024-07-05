Left Menu

High Court Grants Bail to Policeman Jailed for 18 Years

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has granted bail to Bansi Lal, a policeman who was imprisoned for 18 years for allegedly killing an innocent man and declaring him a terrorist. The delayed trial case was finally addressed, with the court ordering his immediate release on bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:21 IST
High Court Grants Bail to Policeman Jailed for 18 Years
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has granted bail to a policeman, Bansi Lal, who was held in custody for nearly 18 years. Lal was accused of killing an innocent man in 2006 and labelling him a terrorist.

Justice Atul Sreedharan passed the order on July 3, citing a violation of Article 21, attributable to an excessively delayed trial. The judge highlighted that only 28 out of 72 witnesses had been examined over the past 17 years.

Lal, who had mostly remained in judicial custody, was ordered to be released immediately upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and an equivalent surety. The decision underscores significant concerns about timely justice within the legal system.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024