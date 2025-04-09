Grenade Blast Shakes Punjab: Political Target or Terrorist Plot?
A grenade attack at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar has led to the arrest of two individuals. The explosion, believed to be orchestrated by Pakistan's ISI and gangsters, resulted in property damage but no injuries. The alleged plot aims to incite communal tension in Punjab.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid heightened security, a court in Jalandhar has sent two men, Satish Kumar and Harry, to six-day police custody following their arrest over a grenade blast at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence.
The attack, reportedly masterminded by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, intended to stir communal discord in Punjab, according to police officials.
The blast caused significant damage to Kalia's property but resulted in no casualties. This incident marks a disturbing trend of targeted attacks, with authorities closely monitoring the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security Snafu: Texted War Plans Spark Controversy
US Airstrikes Intensify Against Yemen's Houthi Rebels Amid Rising Tensions
Burundi Faces Refugee Crisis Amid Congo Conflict
India Calls Out Pakistan on Kashmir at UN Security Council
Tesla Faces Rough Roads: European Market Share Drops Amid Rising Competition