Grenade Blast Shakes Punjab: Political Target or Terrorist Plot?

Amid heightened security, a court in Jalandhar has sent two men, Satish Kumar and Harry, to six-day police custody following their arrest over a grenade blast at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence.

The attack, reportedly masterminded by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, intended to stir communal discord in Punjab, according to police officials.

The blast caused significant damage to Kalia's property but resulted in no casualties. This incident marks a disturbing trend of targeted attacks, with authorities closely monitoring the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)