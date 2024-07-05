Notorious Fugitive with Rs 50,000 Bounty Nabbed in Navi Mumbai
Navi Mumbai police arrested Gautam Nirmal Gaud, a 25-year-old fugitive with a Rs 50,000 bounty, accused in two attempt to murder cases. He was caught near a temple in Badlapur after absconding from Uttar Pradesh, where the crimes were committed in 2022. Gaud was living in Navi Mumbai with his wife.
- Country:
- India
Navi Mumbai police apprehended Gautam Nirmal Gaud, a 25-year-old fugitive with a Rs 50,000 reward on his head. The arrest came after a tip-off from Gorakhpur police, indicating Gaud's presence in Badlapur. Accused in two attempt to murder cases in Uttar Pradesh, Gaud was detained near a temple by a police team from Panvel.
According to senior inspector Nitin Thackeray, Gaud had absconded from Uttar Pradesh and was residing in Navi Mumbai with his wife. The Uttar Pradesh police have acquired his transit remand for further investigation.
This arrest underscores the collaborative effort between Navi Mumbai and Gorakhpur police departments, aiming to bring fugitives to justice and maintain law and order.
ALSO READ
Swedish Court Acquits Former Syrian General in 2012 War Crimes Case
Swedish Court Acquits Ex-Syrian General Over War Crimes Charges
Swedish Court Acquits Former Syrian General Accused of War Crimes
Desperation Leads to Crime: Man Arrested for Extortion Attempt on Janakpuri Doctor
ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Iyad Ag Ghaly Over Mali War Crimes