Left Menu

Notorious Fugitive with Rs 50,000 Bounty Nabbed in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai police arrested Gautam Nirmal Gaud, a 25-year-old fugitive with a Rs 50,000 bounty, accused in two attempt to murder cases. He was caught near a temple in Badlapur after absconding from Uttar Pradesh, where the crimes were committed in 2022. Gaud was living in Navi Mumbai with his wife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:01 IST
Notorious Fugitive with Rs 50,000 Bounty Nabbed in Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai police apprehended Gautam Nirmal Gaud, a 25-year-old fugitive with a Rs 50,000 reward on his head. The arrest came after a tip-off from Gorakhpur police, indicating Gaud's presence in Badlapur. Accused in two attempt to murder cases in Uttar Pradesh, Gaud was detained near a temple by a police team from Panvel.

According to senior inspector Nitin Thackeray, Gaud had absconded from Uttar Pradesh and was residing in Navi Mumbai with his wife. The Uttar Pradesh police have acquired his transit remand for further investigation.

This arrest underscores the collaborative effort between Navi Mumbai and Gorakhpur police departments, aiming to bring fugitives to justice and maintain law and order.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024