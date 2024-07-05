Notorious Fugitive with Rs 50,000 Bounty Nabbed in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai police apprehended Gautam Nirmal Gaud, a 25-year-old fugitive with a Rs 50,000 reward on his head. The arrest came after a tip-off from Gorakhpur police, indicating Gaud's presence in Badlapur. Accused in two attempt to murder cases in Uttar Pradesh, Gaud was detained near a temple by a police team from Panvel.

According to senior inspector Nitin Thackeray, Gaud had absconded from Uttar Pradesh and was residing in Navi Mumbai with his wife. The Uttar Pradesh police have acquired his transit remand for further investigation.

This arrest underscores the collaborative effort between Navi Mumbai and Gorakhpur police departments, aiming to bring fugitives to justice and maintain law and order.