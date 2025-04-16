Tragedy in Hamirpur: A Shocking Crime Unfolds
A 21-year-old woman in Hamirpur was allegedly gang-raped by five individuals. The incident occurred when she went to a field at night. An FIR has been filed, and one person has been detained. The woman is currently hospitalized with stable condition.
In a distressing incident in Hamirpur, a 21-year-old woman allegedly endured a brutal gang rape by five men, law enforcement authorities revealed on Wednesday.
The attack reportedly took place on Tuesday night as the woman went to a field to relieve herself. Police have registered an FIR following the complaint.
Authorities have detained one suspect in connection to the heinous crime while securing medical care for the woman, who is currently in stable condition at the hospital.
