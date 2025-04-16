Tragedy in Hamirpur: A Shocking Crime Unfolds

In a distressing incident in Hamirpur, a 21-year-old woman allegedly endured a brutal gang rape by five men, law enforcement authorities revealed on Wednesday.

The attack reportedly took place on Tuesday night as the woman went to a field to relieve herself. Police have registered an FIR following the complaint.

Authorities have detained one suspect in connection to the heinous crime while securing medical care for the woman, who is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)