Left Menu

Comedy or Crime? Unraveling the Kunal Kamra Controversy

The Bombay High Court reserved its order on Kunal Kamra's plea seeking to quash an FIR against him for allegedly defamatory remarks against Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Kamra was granted interim protection, as his lawyer argued for free expression amidst political controversies, highlighting selective enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:15 IST
Comedy or Crime? Unraveling the Kunal Kamra Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has reserved its decision on comedian Kunal Kamra's petition to quash an FIR filed against him for alleged defamatory remarks about Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra, who received interim protection, was accused of making a 'traitor' remark during a stand-up show.

The FIR was registered at the Khar police station following the incident. The controversy arose from Kamra's parody performance and comments about Shinde's political actions, which led to a split in the Shiv Sena party. Kamra's lawyer argued that such remarks were common in political discourse, yet only the comedian faced consequences.

Public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar defended the FIR, arguing the comments targeted Shinde and damaged his reputation. Kamra's legal team countered this, pointing to selective enforcement against the comedian while other political figures remained unscathed. The court has not announced when it will rule on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025