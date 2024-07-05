Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Horrific Crime Against Minor
A court has sentenced Bharat Yadav to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sodomizing an eight-year-old girl in October 2022. Special Judge Madhu Dogra also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on Yadav, who committed the crime in the Aurai police station area. The court acted under IPC and POCSO Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In a landmark ruling, the local court has sentenced Bharat Yadav to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the heinous crime of sodomizing an eight-year-old girl in 2022.
Special Judge (POCSO) Madhu Dogra additionally levied a Rs 55,000 fine on the convict, as stated by Special Public Prosecutor Kauleshwar Nath Pandey.
Yadav, a resident of Ghatma Pur, committed the crime in the Aurai police station area, where he gagged the girl and took her to a secluded location. Following an FIR under sections 377 and 506 of the IPC, and the POCSO Act, authorities completed their investigation and filed charges against him.
Advertisement