Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Horrific Crime Against Minor

A court has sentenced Bharat Yadav to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sodomizing an eight-year-old girl in October 2022. Special Judge Madhu Dogra also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on Yadav, who committed the crime in the Aurai police station area. The court acted under IPC and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, the local court has sentenced Bharat Yadav to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the heinous crime of sodomizing an eight-year-old girl in 2022.

Special Judge (POCSO) Madhu Dogra additionally levied a Rs 55,000 fine on the convict, as stated by Special Public Prosecutor Kauleshwar Nath Pandey.

Yadav, a resident of Ghatma Pur, committed the crime in the Aurai police station area, where he gagged the girl and took her to a secluded location. Following an FIR under sections 377 and 506 of the IPC, and the POCSO Act, authorities completed their investigation and filed charges against him.

