Delhi Consumer Commission Upholds Rs 5 Lakh Fine on Airtel for Harassment

The Delhi Consumer Commission upheld a Rs 5 lakh fine on Bharti Airtel Ltd for harassing a customer. The case involved wrongful disconnection of services and mental agony despite payment of dues. The commission found Airtel negligent and using its position to harass the consumer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:11 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has affirmed a district forum's decree imposing a Rs 5 lakh fine on telecom giant Bharti Airtel Ltd. The verdict comes in response to a case of humiliation and harassment toward a customer, coupled with service disconnection despite payment of dues.

Headed by President Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and Judicial Member Pinki, the commission reviewed Airtel's appeal against the punitive compensation, of which Rs 3 lakh is to be allocated to the state consumer welfare fund. The remaining Rs 2 lakh will be awarded to the consumer for the extreme harassment and subsequent litigation expenses endured.

The commission highlighted that the consumer had issued a cheque for internet and landline services. Despite the cheque being credited, the customer was bombarded with calls claiming insufficient funds. Airtel failed to present any evidence of an inquiry post-complaint and neglected to halt the harassment, ultimately disconnecting services and threatening legal action.

The commission concluded that Airtel's negligence and misuse of power were evident, affirming the district forum's judgment with no found errors.

