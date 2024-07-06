Left Menu

NHRC Issues Notices Over Forced Sex Trade Allegations, Child Health Crisis in Indore Ashram

The NHRC issued notices to state officials over reports of women being forced into sex trade on the pretext of job offers, raising concerns about women's safety. Additionally, a separate report revealed that children at an Indore ashram fell ill and died, prompting another notice for immediate action and improvement of conditions.

In a stern step, the NHRC has issued notices to chief secretaries and police chiefs of all states and union territories concerning reports of women being coerced into sex trade under the guise of lucrative job opportunities.

The NHRC, on Friday, noted that content cited from a news report where women were arrested during a raid suggests a dire situation for women's rights and safety. The report, dated July 1, revealed that arrested women in a Ranchi hotel raid were driven to sex trade out of dire necessity, often coerced by relatives or entrapped to meet family needs.

The crime syndicate's extensive network, spanning the country, calls for a nationwide crackdown, the NHRC emphasized. Meanwhile, in another pressing issue, the NHRC responded to media reports of child illnesses and deaths at an Indore ashram, seeking an urgent response and improvement measures.

