Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Expresses Shock Over BSP Leader's Murder, Arrests Made

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed shock and anguish over the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong. A six-member gang hacked Armstrong to death near his Perambur home. Police arrested the suspects in a midnight operation, with eight individuals secured so far.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday expressed deep shock and anguish over the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong, stating that those involved in the crime have been arrested in a midnight operation.

The 52-year-old BSP leader was brutally hacked to death by a six-member bike-borne gang near his residence in Perambur on Friday.

Chief Minister Stalin announced that the police have apprehended the culprits responsible for the murder and assured an expeditious investigation, emphasizing that justice will be served.

Additional Commissioner (North) Asra Garg revealed that at least eight suspects have been secured in connection with the murder, with a dedicated police team actively working on the case.

Stalin conveyed his deepest condolences and sympathies to Armstrong's bereaved family and friends.

