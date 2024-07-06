Man Attempts to Set Policewoman Ablaze in Pune

An intoxicated man in Pune has been arrested after allegedly attempting to set a policewoman and her colleague on fire, police reported on Saturday.

The suspect, Sanjay Fakira Salve, was detained after the incident that took place near Vishrambaug police station on Friday evening, according to an official statement.

Assistant Police Inspector Shailaja Jankar explained, "We were acting against drunk drivers when Salve began to argue. He requested to step outside, returned with a petrol bottle, and poured it on a constable and me. He took out a lighter, but other officers subdued him."

Salve faces charges under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 132 (assault to deter public servants from duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added.

