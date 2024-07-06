Doctor Faces Charges for Misbehaving with Teenage Girl in Kerala

A 57-year-old doctor in North Kerala has been booked for inappropriate behavior towards a teenage girl during a treatment session at his private clinic, according to police reports on Saturday.

The incident occurred in February, but the family lodged an official complaint this Friday. Police have since registered an FIR under various Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Authorities stated that further actions will be determined following a thorough investigation into the allegations.

