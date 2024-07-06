Doctor Faces Charges for Misbehaving with Teenage Girl in Kerala
A 57-year-old doctor in North Kerala was booked for inappropriate behavior with a teenage girl during a treatment session at his private clinic in February. The family lodged a complaint, leading to an FIR under the POCSO Act. Further investigations are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 06-07-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 16:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A 57-year-old doctor in North Kerala has been booked for inappropriate behavior towards a teenage girl during a treatment session at his private clinic, according to police reports on Saturday.
The incident occurred in February, but the family lodged an official complaint this Friday. Police have since registered an FIR under various Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Authorities stated that further actions will be determined following a thorough investigation into the allegations.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- doctor
- Kerala
- teenage
- girl
- misbehaving
- private clinic
- POCSO Act
- FIR
- complaint
- police
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Traffic Sub-Inspector Suspended for Misbehaving with BJP Spokesperson's Family
Two persons held for misbehaving with woman, pressuring her to change religion in MP's Dhar: Police
Hospital Operators Arrested for Misbehaving with Magistrate
Allahabad HC Raises Concerns Over POCSO Act Misuse in Teen Relationships
Doctor Arrested for Misbehaving with Minor Patient in Vartak Nagar