Delhi L-G Approves Corruption Probe Against Former Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a probe under the Prevention of Corruption Act against former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. The investigation relates to allegations of receiving a Rs 7 crore bribe for waiving a Rs 16 crore penalty in a CCTV installation project. Jain is already in jail on money laundering charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 18:32 IST
Satyendar Jain
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has given a green light to a probe under the Prevention of Corruption Act against former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a graft case related to CCTV installation in the city, officials from Raj Niwas announced on Saturday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has yet to respond to the corruption charges against their senior leader. Jain is currently incarcerated on charges of money laundering.

According to Raj Niwas officials, allegations have surfaced that Jain accepted a bribe of Rs 7 crore for waiving a Rs 16 crore penalty imposed on a company for delaying the installation of CCTVs across 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Saxena has concurred with the Directorate of Vigilance's proposal to refer the case under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act to the Union Home Ministry for approval, enabling an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Branch.

Officials noted that Jain, who was the PWD minister and the nodal officer for the project, resigned in February 2023 after his arrest in the money laundering case. The CCTV installation project involved installing 1.4 lakh cameras at a cost of Rs 571 crore.

