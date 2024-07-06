Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's Vision for Parliamentary Dignity and Regional Development

After a tumultuous Parliament session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday expressed his expectation for all members to uphold the dignity of the House by adhering to rules and procedures.

Birla, elected Speaker for the second consecutive term, received a rousing welcome in his Kota constituency. Addressing questions about Rahul Gandhi's role as Leader of the Opposition, he affirmed Gandhi’s constitutional position and the need for all members to uphold parliamentary dignity.

He pledged to allow members to voice their concerns according to parliamentary rules and aims to conduct debates without compromising the dignity of Parliament. Birla's victory rally saw enthusiastic crowds in Bundi and surrounding villages, areas he also represented in the Rajasthan assembly.

Birla plans to develop agro-based industries leveraging the region's unique basmati rice and to enhance tourism in Bundi, known for its historic palaces and havelis. He also noted the area's emergence as an educational hub. Expressing gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha members, Birla dedicated himself to improving the reputation of Parliament and fostering robust debates.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)