Chidambaram Criticizes New Criminal Laws for Bypassing Law Commission

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday accused the Centre of bypassing the Law Commission when enacting three new criminal laws effective from July 1.

Chidambaram noted that the Law Commission traditionally involves consultations with bar council members and legal experts before drafting laws. He alleged the government instead appointed a panel of 'part-timers' for the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, replacing British-era codes.

Further, he criticized the inclusion of solitary confinement and questioned the need for life sentences without debate. Chidambaram urged for amendments rather than new laws, claiming 90-99 percent of the new content was repetitive.

