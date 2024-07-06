Chidambaram Criticizes New Criminal Laws for Bypassing Law Commission
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticized the Centre for bypassing the Law Commission when enacting new criminal laws. He claimed that the panel appointed was inadequate and that the government rushed changes without proper consultation. Highlighting issues like solitary confinement, he called for a thorough debate on these laws.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday accused the Centre of bypassing the Law Commission when enacting three new criminal laws effective from July 1.
Chidambaram noted that the Law Commission traditionally involves consultations with bar council members and legal experts before drafting laws. He alleged the government instead appointed a panel of 'part-timers' for the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, replacing British-era codes.
Further, he criticized the inclusion of solitary confinement and questioned the need for life sentences without debate. Chidambaram urged for amendments rather than new laws, claiming 90-99 percent of the new content was repetitive.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Former director of AIIMS Delhi Randeep Guleria, Central University of Hyderabad VC Prof B J Rao part of Centre's panel on exam reforms.
Former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to head seven-member panel on reforms in examination process: Education ministry.
Centre notifies that high-level panel on exam reforms to submit report within two months.
GST Council Introduces Key Reforms to Simplify Tax Compliance
CBI to Probe NEET Irregularities Amid Examination Reforms