CBI Cracks Down on South Central Railways Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Guntakal Division, South Central Railways, and five other officers in connection with an alleged Rs 11 lakh bribery case, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The detained individuals include DRM Vineet Singh, Senior Divisional Finance Manager (DFM) Kunda Pradeep Babu, Senior Divisional Engineer (DEN) Coordination U Akki Reddy, Office Superintendent M Balaji, and Account Assistant D Lakshmi Pathi Raju. Also taken into custody were director of Bengaluru-based company C N R Projects India Private Limited, Kuppam Rameshkumar Reddy, and Hyderabad-based middleman N Rahamathulla.

The CBI seized several incriminating documents and digital devices from Guntakal, Anantapur, Nellore, Tirupati, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Bengaluru. Acting on information, the CBI trapped individuals who were allegedly involved in securing undue benefits through contract tenders. The investigation continues as the probe agency aims to root out corruption in the award of railway contracts.

