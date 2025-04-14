Left Menu

Judges Arrested in Indonesia's Palm Oil Scandal: Corruption Unveiled

Indonesian authorities have arrested three judges for acquitting palm oil companies charged with corruption related to export permits. The arrests follow the apprehension of the South Jakarta district court's chief judge for bribery. The Supreme Court may suspend and fire the judges if proven guilty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:40 IST
Judges Arrested in Indonesia's Palm Oil Scandal: Corruption Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal move, three Indonesian judges have been arrested after they acquitted three palm oil firms of corruption charges linked to export permits, as confirmed by an official on Monday. This follows the arrest of the chief judge of a local court on bribery allegations.

Last month, a court cleared the companies – Wilmar Group, Musim Mas Group, and Permata Hijau Group – of misconduct charges in obtaining 2022 export permits. The three judges responsible for this decision were detained on Sunday night, Attorney General's Office spokesperson Harli Siregar informed Reuters via text message.

Prosecutors also arrested Muhammad Arif Nuryanta, the chief judge of South Jakarta district court, on Saturday under allegations of receiving 60 billion rupiah ($3.57 million) for facilitating a favorable ruling. According to Siregar, two lawyers allegedly bribed the judges to ensure a non-crime ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025