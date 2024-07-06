Twin Encounters in Kulgam: Soldier Sacrifices Life, Four Terrorists Eliminated

At least four terrorists were killed and a soldier laid down his life in twin encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

They confirmed contact with terrorists was established during a cordon and search operation in the Frisal Chinnigam area of Kulgam. In the ensuing gunfire, four terrorists were killed, with drone footage sighting their bodies.

Drone footage of the encounter site has confirmed four bodies lying there, although retrieval is pending as firing continues, officials stated.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V.K. Birdhi, who visited the encounter site, mentioned the operation is ongoing.

"Some bodies (of terrorists) have been sighted, but the encounter has not concluded yet," he told reporters.

The encounter site is located in the district's interior, not near the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the IGP noted.

He stated that the J-K Police and security forces are maintaining vigilance on terrorist movements, and the elimination of these terrorists signifies a significant success for security forces.

Earlier, a gunfight erupted in Modergam village following specific inputs about terrorist presence, resulting in a soldier sustaining fatal injuries.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)