UP Cops Suspended for Filming Reels as Property Dealer's Security
Two Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspectors, Dharmendra Sharma and Ritesh Kumar, were suspended for filming Reels while posing as a property dealer's security officers. The act took place at Sartaz's office in Ghaziabad. A departmental inquiry was ordered, and Sartaz was arrested for criminal intimidation.
Two Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspectors, Dharmendra Sharma and Ritesh Kumar, were suspended after they were allegedly seen making Reels posing as security officers for a property dealer.
The incident occurred at the office of property dealer Sartaz in Tronica City area, Loni circle, Ghaziabad district. Sharma and Kumar were assigned to Ankur Vihar police station at the time.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chand Yadav, the sub-inspectors faced suspension for violating police rules and have been subjected to a departmental inquiry. Additionally, an FIR under Section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was filed against Sartaz, leading to his arrest on Friday.
