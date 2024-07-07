Deadly Israeli Strike Hits Gaza School: 16 Killed, Children Among Victims
An Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinian families in central Gaza killed at least 16 people and injured over 50. The attack targeted militants, but civilians, including children, were among the casualties. The Gaza health ministry reported increased fatalities and critical injuries in the enclave.
An Israeli airstrike on a school in central Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 16 people, with over 50 more injured, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The school was serving as a shelter for displaced Palestinian families.
The Israeli military stated that efforts were made to minimize civilian risk, acknowledging that militants were using the area as a base. Eyewitness Ayman al-Atouneh described seeing the bodies of children scattered around what had been a playground with swing sets and a trampoline.
Gaza Civil Emergency Service spokesman Mahmoud Basal warned that the death toll might increase due to the critical condition of many wounded. The attack illustrates that no place in Gaza is now safe for fleeing families. The health ministry notes that a total of 29 Palestinians were killed in various strikes within the last 24 hours.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
