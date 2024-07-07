Growing Rift: Sahel States Break Away from ECOWAS

Leaders of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have declared they will not rejoin the West Africa regional bloc, ECOWAS, citing the bloc's failure to uphold its mandate. This decision was revealed during their inaugural summit in Niamey, Niger's capital, following their withdrawal from ECOWAS in January.

The leaders accused ECOWAS of becoming a threat to their nations and pledged to fortify their union— the Alliance of Sahel States—formed last year amid deteriorating relations with neighboring countries. They emphasized the need to form new partnerships with countries like Russia and to maintain independence from former colonial ruler France.

Despite ECOWAS lifting coup-related sanctions, analysts predict the alliance between these military junta-led countries will stay outside the regional bloc. ECOWAS has seen its influence wane, with many West African citizens disillusioned by its leadership.

