Chhattisgarh Government Sanctions Armed Protection for ED Lawyer Saurabh Kumar Pandey

The Chhattisgarh government has sanctioned armed police protection for ED lawyer and state's deputy advocate general Saurabh Kumar Pandey, official sources announced on Sunday.

Following a report from state intelligence indicating a threat perception, Pandey has been assigned personal security officers by the Chhattisgarh Police's VIP security wing.

Pandey has notably represented the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Raipur zonal office in various high-profile cases involving money laundering and foreign exchange violations. He was instrumental in securing non-bailable warrants from a special PMLA court, which led to Interpol Red Notices against key suspects in the Mahadev online betting app case.

The state government recently designated Pandey as one of the deputy advocates general of Chhattisgarh.

