Tragic Discovery: Toddler's Body Found in Unprotected Well

In a tragic incident, the body of one-and-a-half-year-old Amaya, daughter of Suresh and Jisha, was found in a well at their residence, police reported on Sunday.

Amaya had gone missing on Saturday night and was later discovered in the well by her mother. The police stated that the well was unprotected and lacked a side wall to prevent falls.

It is believed that the child accidentally fell into the well after wandering out of the house unnoticed. At the time of the incident, Amaya's parents and grandparents were present at home. Authorities have registered a case, and further actions will depend on the post-mortem results.

