Delhi Police Files FIR Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra Over Social Media Post
The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her derogatory social media post about National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma. The TMC leader commented on a video depicting Sharma at a stampede site in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, which was later deleted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 18:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police has taken action against TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra by registering an FIR over her 'derogatory' social media post targeting the National Commission for Women chief, Rekha Sharma.
Moitra had commented on a video posted on X, showing Sharma arriving at the site of a stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The post was subsequently deleted by the parliamentarian.
The video originally depicted a man with an umbrella walking behind the NCW chief, which sparked Moitra's contentious commentary.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Unintended Consequences of Social Media Bans on Young People
Supreme Court Rejects Limit on Biden Administration's Social Media Interactions
Supreme Court Rules on Social Media and Free Speech: Impact on Misinformation and Government Coercion
Supreme Court Sides with Biden Administration in Social Media Dispute
China’s Social Media ‘Spring Clean’: Crackdown on Wealth-Flaunting Influencers