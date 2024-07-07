Left Menu

Delhi Police Files FIR Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra Over Social Media Post

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her derogatory social media post about National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma. The TMC leader commented on a video depicting Sharma at a stampede site in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, which was later deleted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 18:08 IST
Delhi Police has taken action against TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra by registering an FIR over her 'derogatory' social media post targeting the National Commission for Women chief, Rekha Sharma.

Moitra had commented on a video posted on X, showing Sharma arriving at the site of a stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The post was subsequently deleted by the parliamentarian.

The video originally depicted a man with an umbrella walking behind the NCW chief, which sparked Moitra's contentious commentary.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

