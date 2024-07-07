Left Menu

Assam CM Focuses on Solutions for Annual Flood Crisis

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the importance of finding solutions to the annual flood crisis rather than seeking its recognition as a national problem. Speaking in Kamrup district, Sarma mentioned ongoing infrastructure projects and assured adequate relief and medical facilities for flood-affected areas.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized on Sunday the need to focus on solutions for the state's annual flood crisis rather than its recognition as a 'national problem.' According to Sarma, the Centre has already allocated funds for flood control efforts, prioritizing infrastructure development such as embankments.

Following a visit to flood relief camps in Kamrup district, Sarma stated, 'Declaring the flood as a national problem won't benefit us. Foreigners might avoid visiting if they find out.' He highlighted that damage to embankments this year was significantly less compared to previous years and ongoing work on embankments will receive additional funds from the Centre.

Sarma also assured that adequate relief materials were being provided to flood victims and instructed district authorities to list damaged houses for compensation. He announced the organization of mega medical camps once the floodwaters recede to prevent disease outbreaks. Sarma visited three relief camps to assess essential supplies and directed local administration to ensure medical facilities and clean drinking water.

