Netanyahu Sets Terms for Gaza Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has laid out strict conditions for any Gaza ceasefire agreement, insisting that Israel be allowed to continue military actions until its objectives are fully achieved.

Netanyahu emphasized that the deal must include measures to prevent weapons smuggling to Hamas through the Gaza-Egypt border and ensure that thousands of armed militants do not return to northern Gaza.

Additionally, the Israeli leader highlighted efforts to maximize the return of live hostages in his statement.

