Netanyahu Sets Terms for Gaza Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the need for a Gaza ceasefire deal that allows Israel to continue fighting until its war objectives are met. The deal must also prevent weapons smuggling to Hamas and block the return of armed militants to northern Gaza, while maximizing the return of live hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-07-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 22:27 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has laid out strict conditions for any Gaza ceasefire agreement, insisting that Israel be allowed to continue military actions until its objectives are fully achieved.

Netanyahu emphasized that the deal must include measures to prevent weapons smuggling to Hamas through the Gaza-Egypt border and ensure that thousands of armed militants do not return to northern Gaza.

Additionally, the Israeli leader highlighted efforts to maximize the return of live hostages in his statement.

