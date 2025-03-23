Senior Hamas Leader Killed in Israeli Strike

In a significant escalation, an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip resulted in the death of senior Hamas political leader Salah Bardawil and his wife, according to Hamas on Sunday.

Simultaneously, Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, aligned with Hamas, fired a missile towards Israel. The Israeli military confirmed its interception, with no casualties or damage reported.

The strike near Khan Younis took the life of Bardawil, a key figure in Hamas's political bureau and a member of the Palestinian parliament, known for his media presence. This event follows the conclusion of a fragile ceasefire, reigniting conflict in the region.

