Senior Hamas Leader Killed in Israeli Strike

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed Hamas political leader Salah Bardawil and his wife. Meanwhile, Iran-backed Yemeni rebels launched a missile at Israel, which was intercepted. Bardawil, a prominent political bureau member, had been a vocal figure in Hamas. The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has ended.

Updated: 23-03-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 11:27 IST
Senior Hamas Leader Killed in Israeli Strike

In a significant escalation, an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip resulted in the death of senior Hamas political leader Salah Bardawil and his wife, according to Hamas on Sunday.

Simultaneously, Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, aligned with Hamas, fired a missile towards Israel. The Israeli military confirmed its interception, with no casualties or damage reported.

The strike near Khan Younis took the life of Bardawil, a key figure in Hamas's political bureau and a member of the Palestinian parliament, known for his media presence. This event follows the conclusion of a fragile ceasefire, reigniting conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

