Senior Hamas Leader Killed in Israeli Strike
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed Hamas political leader Salah Bardawil and his wife. Meanwhile, Iran-backed Yemeni rebels launched a missile at Israel, which was intercepted. Bardawil, a prominent political bureau member, had been a vocal figure in Hamas. The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has ended.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 23-03-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 11:27 IST
In a significant escalation, an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip resulted in the death of senior Hamas political leader Salah Bardawil and his wife, according to Hamas on Sunday.
Simultaneously, Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, aligned with Hamas, fired a missile towards Israel. The Israeli military confirmed its interception, with no casualties or damage reported.
The strike near Khan Younis took the life of Bardawil, a key figure in Hamas's political bureau and a member of the Palestinian parliament, known for his media presence. This event follows the conclusion of a fragile ceasefire, reigniting conflict in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Salah Bardawil
- Hamas
- Israel
- Gaza
- airstrike
- Yemen
- Houthis
- ceasefire
- political leader
- conflict
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fragile Peace at Risk: New Gaza Airstrikes Amid Ceasefire Talks
Yemen's Houthis Warn of Military Action Over Gaza Blockade
Yemen’s Crisis Deepens as Climate Disasters and War Destroy Livelihoods
Yemen's Houthis Resume Naval Attacks Amid Israeli Blockade
Yemen's Houthis Threaten Naval Action Against Israel