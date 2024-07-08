Tensions Rise as Kim Yo Jong Condemns South Korean Drills

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has strongly condemned South Korea's recent military drills conducted near the inter-Korean border. According to a report by state media KCNA on Monday, Kim described the exercises as an 'inexcusable and explicit provocation.'

Kim warned that if North Korea perceives its sovereignty to be violated, the nation's armed forces will swiftly execute missions and duties in accordance with its constitution.

