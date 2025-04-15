Cross-Border Tensions Fuel Murshidabad Unrest

In a move to curb escalating tensions in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has responded to concerns about violence involving alleged Bangladeshi miscreants. Initial investigations have pointed to potential assistance from local leaders, who reportedly lost control over these increasingly volatile elements.

The Ministry has intensified monitoring efforts, not only in Murshidabad but across other sensitive districts in West Bengal. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has assured Central support to the state's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, emphasizing the urgency of restoring stability. The deployment includes nearly nine companies of Border Security Force personnel to manage the situation effectively.

During a tense period marked by arson and stone-pelting, over 150 arrests have been made following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The authorities have imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services as precautionary measures. The Centre has questioned state officials on their response to the unrest, especially the failure to prevent attacks on citizens and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)