Left Menu

Cross-Border Tensions Fuel Murshidabad Unrest

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is addressing escalating violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad, linked to Bangladeshi miscreants. Local leaders reportedly lost control over these groups. Enhanced security measures and additional paramilitary forces have been deployed, as authorities attempt to restore order amid fear of renewed communal conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:44 IST
Cross-Border Tensions Fuel Murshidabad Unrest
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to curb escalating tensions in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has responded to concerns about violence involving alleged Bangladeshi miscreants. Initial investigations have pointed to potential assistance from local leaders, who reportedly lost control over these increasingly volatile elements.

The Ministry has intensified monitoring efforts, not only in Murshidabad but across other sensitive districts in West Bengal. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has assured Central support to the state's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, emphasizing the urgency of restoring stability. The deployment includes nearly nine companies of Border Security Force personnel to manage the situation effectively.

During a tense period marked by arson and stone-pelting, over 150 arrests have been made following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The authorities have imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services as precautionary measures. The Centre has questioned state officials on their response to the unrest, especially the failure to prevent attacks on citizens and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025