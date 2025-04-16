Diplomatic Memo Highlights Mexico-U.S. Border Tensions
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum issued a diplomatic memo to the U.S. regarding security collaboration at the U.S.-Mexico border. This follows the U.S. government's transfer of 110,000 acres of federal land along the border to the Army, aiming to curb illegal immigration.
In response to recent developments at the U.S.-Mexico border, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the issuance of a diplomatic memo to the United States on Wednesday.
This move came shortly after the U.S. government's declaration to allocate nearly 110,000 acres of federal land to the Army. The intent was to strengthen border security amid concerns of illegal immigration.
The diplomatic communication underscores the ongoing collaborative efforts and tensions between the two nations regarding border security and immigration policies.
