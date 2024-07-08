Historic Defense Pact Inked Between Japan and Philippines

Japan and the Philippines signed a groundbreaking defense pact on Monday, permitting troops from both countries to enter each other's territory for joint military training. The Reciprocal Access Agreement was formalized by Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in attendance.

This historic agreement is the first defense pact of its kind forged by Japan in Asia, and it underscores a significant deepening of defense and security ties between the two nations. The pact now awaits ratification by the legislatures of both countries.

While Japan's increased military activities and spending have been a sensitive topic for many Asian neighbors due to historical wartime aggression, both Japan and the Philippines have continued to fortify their mutual defense relationship.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)