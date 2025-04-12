Left Menu

Viral Prank at Sinhagad Fort: Cultural Insensitivity Sparks Outrage

In Maharashtra, a video of four youths tricking a New Zealand national into speaking Marathi swear-words at Sinhagad Fort went viral, prompting police action. The prank drew social media backlash, leading to a case being registered under specific sections for intending to wound religious feelings and provoke disorder.

Viral Prank at Sinhagad Fort: Cultural Insensitivity Sparks Outrage
In a notable incident at Sinhagad Fort near Pune, a video has surfaced showing four unidentified youths tricking a New Zealand national into uttering Marathi swear-words, causing public outrage.

The incident, allegedly involving locals from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, drew scorn from social media which propelled the Haveli police to take action.

A First Information Report has been registered under sections that address wounding religious sentiments and provoking disorder, reflecting the cultural sensitivity the incident has disturbed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

