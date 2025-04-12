Viral Prank at Sinhagad Fort: Cultural Insensitivity Sparks Outrage

In a notable incident at Sinhagad Fort near Pune, a video has surfaced showing four unidentified youths tricking a New Zealand national into uttering Marathi swear-words, causing public outrage.

The incident, allegedly involving locals from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, drew scorn from social media which propelled the Haveli police to take action.

A First Information Report has been registered under sections that address wounding religious sentiments and provoking disorder, reflecting the cultural sensitivity the incident has disturbed.

(With inputs from agencies.)