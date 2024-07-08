Left Menu

Boeing's Guilty Plea Over 737 Max Crashes: A Legal and Ethical Reckoning

Boeing will plead guilty to criminal fraud charges related to the fatal crashes of 737 Max jets that killed 346 people. The plea deal includes a $243.6 million fine, investment in safety programs, and the appointment of an independent monitor. This agreement only covers pre-crash misconduct and faces opposition from victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 10:25 IST
Boeing's Guilty Plea Over 737 Max Crashes: A Legal and Ethical Reckoning
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge related to the crashes of 737 Max jetliners, which resulted in the deaths of 346 people, as stated by the Justice Department on Sunday night. Federal prosecutors presented Boeing with the choice of entering a guilty plea and paying a fine or facing a trial on the felony criminal conspiracy charge.

The plea deal, pending federal judge approval, mandates Boeing to pay an additional USD 243.6 million fine, the same amount it paid under a 2021 settlement. An independent monitor will oversee Boeing's safety procedures for three years, while the company must invest USD 455 million in compliance programs. This agreement does not grant Boeing immunity for future incidents.

Victims' families have criticized the plea deal, stating that it downplays the deadly consequences of Boeing's actions. Federal prosecutors accused Boeing of conspiracy to defraud the government by misleading regulators about a flight-control system implicated in the crashes. The agreement follows previous allegations from the Justice Department that Boeing breached the terms of the 2021 settlement.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024