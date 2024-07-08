Boeing's Guilty Plea Over 737 Max Crashes: A Legal and Ethical Reckoning

Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge related to the crashes of 737 Max jetliners, which resulted in the deaths of 346 people, as stated by the Justice Department on Sunday night. Federal prosecutors presented Boeing with the choice of entering a guilty plea and paying a fine or facing a trial on the felony criminal conspiracy charge.

The plea deal, pending federal judge approval, mandates Boeing to pay an additional USD 243.6 million fine, the same amount it paid under a 2021 settlement. An independent monitor will oversee Boeing's safety procedures for three years, while the company must invest USD 455 million in compliance programs. This agreement does not grant Boeing immunity for future incidents.

Victims' families have criticized the plea deal, stating that it downplays the deadly consequences of Boeing's actions. Federal prosecutors accused Boeing of conspiracy to defraud the government by misleading regulators about a flight-control system implicated in the crashes. The agreement follows previous allegations from the Justice Department that Boeing breached the terms of the 2021 settlement.

