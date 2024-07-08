Mumbai Police Issues LOC Against Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident
The Mumbai Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Mihir Shah, accused of fatally hitting Kaveri Nakhwa with a BMW. Shah, son of a Shiv Sena leader, allegedly fled after the accident. His father and driver were arrested for aiding his escape. Investigations continue with six teams formed to trace Mihir.
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against 24-year-old Mihir Shah, who allegedly drove a BMW that fatally hit Kaveri Nakhwa in Worli.
Shah, the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, fled the scene towards Bandra-Worli Sea Link, abandoning his car and driver. Kaveri was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.
Rajesh Shah and the car's driver have been arrested for helping Mihir escape. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized that law applies equally to everyone. The police are employing six teams to apprehend Mihir, who was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol during the incident.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Dharmendra Pradhan will have to resign for being complete failure": Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on NEET row
Eknath Shinde Highlights Shiv Sena's Higher Strike Rate in Lok Sabha Polls
Uddhav Thackeray Rallies Shiv Sena MLAs Ahead of Crucial Session
Home Minister Amit Shah, Shiv Sena member Prataprao Jadhav, LJP(RV) member Chirag Paswan also move motions in Birla's favour as LS Speaker.
"Discussions are going on and it will happen": Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Dy Speaker post to opposition