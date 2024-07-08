Left Menu

Mumbai Police Issues LOC Against Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident

The Mumbai Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Mihir Shah, accused of fatally hitting Kaveri Nakhwa with a BMW. Shah, son of a Shiv Sena leader, allegedly fled after the accident. His father and driver were arrested for aiding his escape. Investigations continue with six teams formed to trace Mihir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 10:31 IST
Mumbai Police Issues LOC Against Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against 24-year-old Mihir Shah, who allegedly drove a BMW that fatally hit Kaveri Nakhwa in Worli.

Shah, the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, fled the scene towards Bandra-Worli Sea Link, abandoning his car and driver. Kaveri was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Rajesh Shah and the car's driver have been arrested for helping Mihir escape. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized that law applies equally to everyone. The police are employing six teams to apprehend Mihir, who was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024