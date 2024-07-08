Mumbai Police Issues LOC Against Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident

The Mumbai Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against 24-year-old Mihir Shah, who allegedly drove a BMW that fatally hit Kaveri Nakhwa in Worli.

Shah, the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, fled the scene towards Bandra-Worli Sea Link, abandoning his car and driver. Kaveri was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Rajesh Shah and the car's driver have been arrested for helping Mihir escape. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized that law applies equally to everyone. The police are employing six teams to apprehend Mihir, who was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

