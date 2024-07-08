FSB Foils Ukrainian Plot to Hijack Russian Bomber

Left Menu

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) thwarted an attempted hijacking of a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber by Ukrainian operatives. The operation led to crucial intelligence that allowed Russian forces to launch a successful strike on the Ozerne airfield, according to the FSB's press service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 10:41 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has successfully foiled an attempt by Ukraine to hijack a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, according to reports from various Russian news agencies on Monday.

The FSB's press service disclosed that the operation not only thwarted the hijacking but also provided critical information. This intelligence enabled Russian forces to conduct a targeted strike on the Ozerne airfield.

The incident highlights escalating tensions and complex military maneuverings between the two nations, with both sides employing sophisticated strategies in the ongoing conflict.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

