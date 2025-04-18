Dramatic Hijacking in Belize: U.S. Citizen Shot On Board

In a harrowing incident on Thursday, a U.S. citizen reportedly commandeered a small Tropic Air plane in Belize at knifepoint, causing injuries to three other passengers. The standoff ended when the hijacker was fatally shot by a fellow passenger.

According to ABC News, which cited police sources, the assailant's demands included extra fuel for the plane and a desire to be flown out of Belize. Law enforcement officials have not yet provided any comments or further details.

The dramatic mid-air confrontation has raised questions about aviation security and passenger protocols, as investigations into the incident continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)