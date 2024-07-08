Azad Criticizes BJP Rule Over Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh
Chandrashekhar Azad, MP and chief of the Azad Samaj Party, criticized the law and order in Uttar Pradesh under BJP rule, citing incidents of mob lynching and a stampede in Hathras. He accused the police of failing to serve the public and promised to address the issues in Parliament and with the state's chief minister.
Chandrashekhar Azad, MP and chief of the Azad Samaj Party, on Monday criticized the collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh during the BJP's tenure.
Addressing reporters after meeting the families of mob-lynching victim Fareed alias Aurangzeb and those affected by the Hathras stampede, Azad said the Uttar Pradesh police have lost the moral right to serve common people, alleging that innocents are being framed while the guilty roam free.
Azad referenced a mob-lynching incident in Aligarh, where he claimed the victim had 22 broken bones, and criticized the lack of accountability as the accused remain free. He vowed to raise these issues in Parliament and with the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.
