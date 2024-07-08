Terrorist Attack on Army Patrol in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua District

At least two soldiers were wounded when terrorists opened fire on Army vehicles in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials confirmed on Monday.

The attack occurred in Badnota village within Lohai Malhar, approximately 150 kilometers from Kathua town, as Army vehicles were on a routine patrol.

Security forces responded and an exchange of fire ensued. Additional reinforcements have been dispatched to the area, and further details are awaited.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)