Husband Seeks Justice in Mumbai's Hit-and-Run Tragedy
Pradeep Nakhwa demands stringent punishment for the driver who killed his wife, Kaveri Nakhwa, in a BMW hit-and-run incident in Mumbai. The accident occurred on Sunday morning when a speeding car struck their two-wheeler. The driver, Mihir Shah, son of a Shiv Sena leader, is currently on the run.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:45 IST
- India
In an emotional appeal, Pradeep Nakhwa, whose wife Kaveri was tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident in Mumbai, has demanded stringent punishment for the driver involved.
The incident took place early Sunday morning as the couple was returning from Crawford Market when their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car.
According to Mumbai police, the car was allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, the son of ruling Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah. Mihir is currently on the run, and authorities suspect he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.
