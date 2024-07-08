Left Menu

Husband Seeks Justice in Mumbai's Hit-and-Run Tragedy

Pradeep Nakhwa demands stringent punishment for the driver who killed his wife, Kaveri Nakhwa, in a BMW hit-and-run incident in Mumbai. The accident occurred on Sunday morning when a speeding car struck their two-wheeler. The driver, Mihir Shah, son of a Shiv Sena leader, is currently on the run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:45 IST
Husband Seeks Justice in Mumbai's Hit-and-Run Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

In an emotional appeal, Pradeep Nakhwa, whose wife Kaveri was tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident in Mumbai, has demanded stringent punishment for the driver involved.

The incident took place early Sunday morning as the couple was returning from Crawford Market when their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car.

According to Mumbai police, the car was allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, the son of ruling Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah. Mihir is currently on the run, and authorities suspect he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024