Tamil Nadu Forms Committee to Amend Central Criminal Laws

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered the formation of a one-man committee, headed by a retired High Court judge, to study and recommend state-specific amendments to the new central criminal laws. The committee will consult with stakeholders and submit a report within a month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:12 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has initiated steps to propose state-specific amendments to the newly introduced central criminal laws. On Monday, he mandated the formation of a one-man committee headed by retired Madras High Court judge, Justice M Sathyanarayanan, to scrutinize the three laws and formulate recommendations for the state government.

According to an official release, the committee is tasked with thoroughly examining the new regulations, holding consultations with various stakeholders including state-level advocates, and submitting an amendment report within a month. Advocate-General P S Raman, state public prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal, top officials, and senior advocates P Wilson and NR Elango from the Rajya Sabha attended the high-level consultative meeting chaired by Stalin.

The state government also revisited Stalin's communication to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 17, 2024, where he highlighted 'issues' within the new laws and requested the Centre to postpone their enforcement, noting that the views of state governments were not fully considered.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

