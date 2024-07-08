Tragedy Strikes in Kathua: Terrorists Ambush Army Patrol

Four army personnel were killed and six injured on Monday in a terrorist ambush in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials confirmed.

The terrorists launched their attack by hurling a grenade and opening fire at Army vehicles on a routine patrol along the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, approximately 150 km from Kathua town.

Security forces retaliated, but the terrorists escaped into a nearby forest. Authorities reported an ongoing intermittent exchange of gunfire. Reinforcements have been dispatched to neutralize the terrorists, believed to have recently infiltrated from across the border.

An official disclosed that ten troopers were injured in the attack, with four later succumbing to their injuries. This incident follows a series of recent terror activities in the region, including a gunfight in Doda district that left three foreign terrorists dead.

Authorities attribute the rise in terror activities in Jammu to attempts by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism and disrupt the region's tranquility.

