Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Kathua: Terrorists Ambush Army Patrol

Four army personnel were killed and six injured in a terrorist ambush in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack occurred during a routine patrol, leading to an exchange of gunfire before terrorists fled. This marks the second major incident in the district in recent weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathua | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:50 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Kathua: Terrorists Ambush Army Patrol
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Four army personnel were killed and six injured on Monday in a terrorist ambush in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials confirmed.

The terrorists launched their attack by hurling a grenade and opening fire at Army vehicles on a routine patrol along the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, approximately 150 km from Kathua town.

Security forces retaliated, but the terrorists escaped into a nearby forest. Authorities reported an ongoing intermittent exchange of gunfire. Reinforcements have been dispatched to neutralize the terrorists, believed to have recently infiltrated from across the border.

An official disclosed that ten troopers were injured in the attack, with four later succumbing to their injuries. This incident follows a series of recent terror activities in the region, including a gunfight in Doda district that left three foreign terrorists dead.

Authorities attribute the rise in terror activities in Jammu to attempts by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism and disrupt the region's tranquility.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024