Police Raid Hotel Party, Arrest 27 Including Ex-Minister's Son

In a late-night operation, police raided a private hotel in Matansiddh, arresting 27 people for violating liquor regulations. The group, mostly youngsters, was caught indulging in drinking despite the hotel's lack of a bar license.

Among those present was the son of a former minister, who managed to flee the scene when the lights were switched off. However, his involvement was noted in the police report.

The police took those arrested to the local Medical College hospital for medical examination. Cases under Section 46 and Section 39 of the HP Excise Act were registered against the individuals and the hotel owner, respectively, according to Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh.

