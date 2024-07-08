Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on NEET-UG Exam Manipulation in Latur

The CBI has arrested nine individuals, including Nanjunethappa G, in connection with alleged manipulation in the NEET-UG exam in Latur, Maharashtra.

The CBI has apprehended a person for alleged 'manipulation' during the NEET-UG examination in Latur, Maharashtra, bringing the total number of arrests to nine, officials confirmed.

Nanjunethappa G was taken into custody in connection with a case previously investigated by Maharashtra Police. Allegations suggest two government school teachers in Latur demanded over Rs five lakh from NEET-UG aspirants to secure their success in the examination.

In addition to the Latur case, the CBI has arrested six individuals in Bihar concerning a NEET-UG paper leak and three others from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Dehradun for various charges including conspiracy and impersonation.

The Central government ordered a probe following significant allegations of malpractice in the May 5 NEET-UG exam. The CBI has since registered six FIRs related to paper leakage and impersonation across Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

NEET-UG, conducted by the NTA, is a crucial examination for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and related courses. This year, over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the exam held at 4,750 centers globally, including 14 international locations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

