CBI Cracks Down on NEET-UG Exam Manipulation in Latur

The CBI has apprehended a person for alleged 'manipulation' during the NEET-UG examination in Latur, Maharashtra, bringing the total number of arrests to nine, officials confirmed.

Nanjunethappa G was taken into custody in connection with a case previously investigated by Maharashtra Police. Allegations suggest two government school teachers in Latur demanded over Rs five lakh from NEET-UG aspirants to secure their success in the examination.

In addition to the Latur case, the CBI has arrested six individuals in Bihar concerning a NEET-UG paper leak and three others from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Dehradun for various charges including conspiracy and impersonation.

The Central government ordered a probe following significant allegations of malpractice in the May 5 NEET-UG exam. The CBI has since registered six FIRs related to paper leakage and impersonation across Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

NEET-UG, conducted by the NTA, is a crucial examination for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and related courses. This year, over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the exam held at 4,750 centers globally, including 14 international locations.

