DHS Proposes Voluntary Workforce Transition Amid Federal Changes

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is asking employees to consider resigning, retiring, or accepting a buyout of up to $25,000 as part of a voluntary workforce transition program. Employees have until midnight on April 14 to make their decision, excluding law enforcement personnel.

According to an internal memo, the initiative aims to provide employees with flexibility in pursuing new career paths or retirement, while maintaining the department's operational effectiveness. DHS has yet to comment officially on the matter, despite inquiries from Reuters.

Recently, several U.S. federal agencies have proposed similar buyout offers to reduce workforce numbers. This move echoes the voluntary programs that were predecessors to mass firings initiated by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, following Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)